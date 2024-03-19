Sokkar Mecca ... 40 Years Of Excellence In The Industry Of Sewing Machines

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

This year, Sokkar Mecca is marking 40 years of its journey as a leading entity in the sewing machines industry with outstanding quality and continuous support for the entire ecosystem of ready-made clothing all over Egypt.

Founded in 1984, Sokkar Mecca has always been known for exceptional standards in providing high-quality sewing machines and spare parts for various clothing factories. Today, as they witness four decades of innovation and excellence, this deep-rooted entity proudly looks back on this loaded history and looks forward to the promising future ahead.

A Glimpse on Sokkar Mecca

Sokkar Mecca is a pioneer in the sewing machine industry offering exceptional products and spare parts characterized by continuous advancement and a commitment to providing the latest technologies to clients. Sokkar Mecca's services go beyond delivering machines to include training programs, consultations, and comprehensive support for entrepreneurs in the clothing industry.

The Clothing Industry Endorsement

The continuous support that Sokkar Mecca provides for the ready-made clothing industry extends to various directions, including free zones, large and small Egyptian factories, and emerging startup brands. All the support embodied in both consultancy and supply stems from their heartfelt belief in the vital role these entities play in Egyptian commerce, driving continuous growth and tangible economic development.

Global Export In Focus

Sokkar Mecca actively contributes to improving the quality of the clothing industry, recognizing it as one of Egypt's largest sectors that exports beyond its borders. By enhancing the quality of clothing production through well-trained talents powered by the latest technologies in the field, they empower local companies to compete globally, opening up new avenues for export opportunities.

Facilitating Payment Methods

In their ongoing efforts to support emerging projects and established enterprises alike, Sokkar Mecca continued to develop facilitated payment methods. Collaborating with

ValU, they provide accessible installment options, enabling entrepreneurs to acquire high-quality sewing machines without significant financial burdens.