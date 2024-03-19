Kmoncoin (KMON), Is The Gamfi Token On BEP-20, To List On Bitmart Vote Listing

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will launch the KmonCoin (KMON) event on BitMart Vote Listing at 11:00 AM, March 25, 2023 (UTC). BitMart users will be able to vote to share $5,000 in KmonCoin (KMON) prize pool by BitMart Vote-To-Earn NFT.







What is KmonCoin (KMON)?

Kryptomon, who was founded in 2021, is comprised from a team of experienced gamers and industry veterans focused on delivering triple-A games with the power of Web3 technologies. Kryptomon is currently building ⁠KMON: World of Kogaea, an open-world Mobile MMORPG Metaverse which is gaining traction, only this month gained more than 20,000 people who signed up for their closed playtesting. Kryptomons are digital collectible pets built on the BSC blockchain that can be bought using dedicated BEP-20 token KMON.

Why KmonCoin (KMON)?

To be the best Kryptomon trainer in the world you'll need to care for your Kryptomons, train and breed them to create new Kryptomons with exciting new traits and higher levels of power!

Every Kryptomon has a unique but partially mutable genetic code made up of 38 different parameters that will determine everything from its visual appearance to its prowess in combat. Much like a real pet, your Kryptomons require attention and failure to provide this will see them“freeze” (simulated death) and“unfreezing” them (simulated revival) will require the use of special items available on their marketplace for a yet undefined amount of KMON.

Except for the initial cost of purchasing your first Kryptomon, the game follows a Play To Earn model that will allow players to earn the in-game currency (KMON) without the need for any further spending on the player's part. These rewards are financed by the Game Fund, which is in turn funded largely by purchases of 'Lootboxes' and various other in-game actions that will require the use of KMON.

How to Join?

Users can participate in this program by purchasing a“Vote to Earn” NFT from the BitMart NFT marketplace. New potential token listings will be announced weekly via social media and other BitMart channels. NFT holders can go to the BitMart Vote Listing page and vote for these tokens during the designated voting period.

About KmonCoin (KMON)

Kryptomon's prototype game, KMON: Genesis, is currently under testing with 2,500 daily active testers, 20,000+ monthly active, While the community is over 150,000+ members.

