QSE Falls As Telecom, Transport Counters See More Selling Pressure

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on a decision regarding interest rates, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Tuesday fell more than 32 points.



The telecom and transport counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.32% to 10,227.62 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,302 points.The domestic institutions were seen increasingly net sellers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 5.57%.The Gulf institutions were increasingly net profit takers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR1 or 0.2% to QR589 with small and microcap segments leading the pack of losers.The foreign individuals' lower net buying had its influence in the main market, which saw as many as 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across 10 deals.The Gulf retail investors' lower net buying had its say in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the main barometer in the main market, which reported no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index shed 0.32%, the All Share Index by 0.24% and the All Islamic Index by 0.25% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The telecom sector index declined 0.89%, transport (0.33%), banks and financial services (0.24%), industrials (0.2%), real estate (0.12%) and consumer goods and services (0.06%); while insurance gained 0.19%.Major losers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Doha Bank, Ooredoo, Mazaya Qatar, Zad Holding, Qamco, Barwa and Nakilat.Nevertheless, Meeza, Inma Holding, Qatar Insurance, Qatari Investors Group, Qatar National Cement, Ezdan, Vodafone Qatar and Gulf Warehousing were among the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.The domestic institutions' net profit booking soared notably to QR22 compared to QR12 on March 18.The Gulf institutions' net selling strengthened markedly to QR7 against QR5 the previous day.The foreign retail investors' net buying declined noticeably to QR0 compared to QR2 on Monday.The Gulf individual investors' net buying eased marginally to QR0 against QR0 on March 18.However, the foreign institutions' net buying expanded perceptibly to QR14 compared to QR13 the previous day.The local retail investors' net buying increased considerably to QR8 against QR4 on Monday.The Arab individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR5 compared with net sellers of QR3 on March 18.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth consecutive session.Trade volumes in the main market decreased 19% to 142 shares, value by 13% to QR429 and deals by 11% to 13,703.The venture market saw 13% shrinkage in trade volumes to 0.07mn equities and 8% in value to QR0 but on 15% jump in transactions to 15.