Invest Qatar Showcases Real Estate Investment Opportunities At MIPIM 2024 In France

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Invest Qatar, in collaboration with key industry players including Qatari Diar, United Development Company (UDC) and Ariane Real Estate, has showcased Qatar's latest realty projects and investment opportunities at the Qatar Pavilion in MIPIM 2024 in Cannes, France.

In line with the national real estate promotion strategy, aimed at diversifying the economy and attracting foreign investment, Invest Qatar hosted a series of business engagements with industry leaders, developers and investors.

These networking meetings, held over the four-day event, facilitated connections between potential investors and Qatar's leading real estate developers. Notably, Invest Qatar's participation aimed to showcase Qatar's rapidly evolving real estate sector and its business-friendly regulations.

Significant initiatives to streamline the real estate investment process for foreigners include establishing the real estate regulatory authority and enacting laws and reforms allowing non-Qatari real estate ownership.

In a significant policy shift, Qatar opened its real estate market to non-Qataris, signalling a bold move to attract foreign investment and individuals. This decision allows non-Qataris to own and use properties within 25 designated areas. This decision enables non-Qatari property ownership, including offices, shops, units and villas within residential complexes, as well as the development of real estate on designated plots of land.

Additionally, it offers various residency privileges, such as residence permits, free healthcare and education, provided in accordance with specific investment criteria.

Highlighting that Qatar is committed to enhancing its business environment and strengthening its position as a vibrant hub for investors, Invest Qatar said this is evident through reforms, such as liberalisation of foreign ownership laws and the introduction of new residency and visa programmes, tailored to attract entrepreneurs and skilled professionals.

"These significant participations reflect the continuous efforts of the agency in promoting Qatari investments both locally and internationally, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing Qatar's position as a major investor on the global stage. Additionally, Qatari Diar's participation underscores its interest in bolstering its global presence in the real estate investment sector,” said Ali Mohamed al-Ali, chief executive officer, Qatari Diar.

Mohamed Hussain al-Ali, vice-chairman and managing director, Ariane Real Estate, said the appealing returns and stability of the real estate market in Qatar make it an attractive destination for foreign investment, supported by a stimulating and encouraging economic growth environment and the benefits of property ownership, all contributing to a conducive and encouraging climate.

"This platform offers us an exceptional opportunity to spotlight our developments and investment prospects at The Pearl and Gewan Islands, while supporting endeavours to attract foreign investors and provide them with competitive returns and residency advantages in Qatar. The positive response from international investors underscores their appreciation for the high-quality standards, integrated services, facilities, and the rewarding investment potential of our developments," said Faisal Nasser al-Emadi, executive director (Commercial), UDC.

