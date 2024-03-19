Nasdaq ESG Solutions: Buyer's Guide To ESG Data Management, Reporting, Assurance & Disclosure Software

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq

Nasdaq is committed to helping organizations successfully navigate regulatory change. As an exchange operator, a public company, and a provider of ESG-focused marketplace solutions, Nasdaq has a unique perspective on sustainability reporting challenges.

To establish ESG strategies and goals, it is critical to implement software that helps decrease operational risk from manual processes, increase efficiency in data capture, and optimize ESG information dissemination. It is also important to be confident that the solution and vendor will support your ESG journey today and in the future.

But how do you know where to start?

To support your ESG software evaluation process, uncover answers to three key questions:



What are you hoping to achieve with your solution?

Have you assessed the subject matter expertise of your vendor teams? Does the vendor lead by example within their own organization?

Download the guide to help you select the right ESG reporting and disclosure management software to meet your organization's needs.