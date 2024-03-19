Arrow Electronics Advances STEM Education In Malaysia Through FIRST® Robotics Competition

(MENAFN- 3BL) CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 19, 2024 /3BL/ - The Penang Science Cluster , a STEM grantee of Arrow Electronics, hosted the third annual FIRST® Tech Challenge (FTC) Malaysia Championship in Penang, attracting 22 teams from 17 local schools. FTC is part of the FIRST® Robotics Competition, an international engineering contest that charges student teams with building and programming industrial-size robots.

Two teams - Pasirian Rex and Robodes - captured the top two prizes and will advance to the 2024 FIRST Championship in Houston in mid-April. Pasirian Rex is advancing for the first time in the competition, and the trip to Houston will mark the team's first foray outside Malaysia.

“Witnessing students in action at the FIRST Tech Challenge is always a highlight. It showcases the results of months of work, emerging from collaboration, problem-solving and mentorship,” said Aimy Lee, the Penang Science Cluster's chief operating officer.“The Penang Science Cluster plans to continue facilitating this amazing opportunity for both students and mentors with the FIRST Tech Challenge and many of our other programs.”

FTC pairs students, ages 12 to 18, with adult coaches who guide them through the challenge of building a robot from a reusable platform and training it to perform various tasks. More than 50 mentors, teachers and volunteers supported this year's competition.

Arrow announced its alliance with the Penang Science Cluster in the fall of 2023, providing funding to support the organization's 2024 programming and work. Arrow employees based in Malaysia have also volunteered for the nonprofit's events, including serving as judges for an invention competition, Coolest Projects Malaysia .

Arrow invests in programs globally that expand access to STEM learning opportunities and is a longtime supporter of FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow .

About Penang Science Center

Penang Science Cluster (1015105-A) is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization with a mission to build a healthy pipeline of talent in Penang and Malaysia by sparking interest in science and technology, creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our young in Penang and Malaysia.

###