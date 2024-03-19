Essity Once Again Awarded Supplier Engagement Leader By CDP

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Essity Newscenter

Global hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fifth consecutive year, been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. The award addresses how Essity successfully has worked with its suppliers to fight climate change.

Supplier Engagement Leaders are companies at the forefront of efforts to reduce emissions of what is referred to as Scope 3 (which includes purchased goods and services, purchased transportation and waste from operations) in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“The collaboration with our suppliers is key in our continued efforts to reduce climate impact. And our joint, ambitious, and continuous work on governance, targets and reporting related to our Scope 3 emissions has delivered results and I am glad that it is being recognized,” says Jessica Nordlinder, Vice President Global Procurement at Essity.

The company has been recognized by CDP on a number of previous occasions for its work against deforestation and has been referred to as a leader in combating climate change.

For additional information please contact:

Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations manager, +46 706 170 588, ...

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2023, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 147bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity .