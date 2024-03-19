MEA Counters China After 'Absurd Claims' To Arunachal Pradesh: 'Repeating Baseless Argument Doesn't...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's claim to Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday following 'absurd claims' put forth by the Chinese Defence Ministry. The development came days after Beijing dubbed the northeastern state an 'inherent part of China's territory' and objected to a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has rejected its neighbour's objections to the trip.“Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects,” said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

