Nagaland News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Kohima's Kitsubozou Area, Rescue Operation Underway | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A major fire broke out in Kitsubozou area of Nagaland's Kohima district on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI to a report by Northeast Now, the firefighters are present at the location and working on the operation to douse the fire underway say that the fire incident took place near Chakhesang Baptist Church in Kohima's Kitsubozou colony during peak afternoon hours. The Oking Christian School is also nearby reason behind this fire outbreak is not known yet. No casualties have been reported as of yet on 25 January, a methane gas explosion in a rat-hole mine in Ruchayan village of Nagaland's Wokha district led to the death of six people, with five others injured to Nagaland Geology and mining department Director Kenyelo Rengma, the explosion may have been caused by to frictional spark when miners used a portable handheld drilling machine added that after inspection it was found out the accident site was an illegal rat-hole coal mine measuring 4 feet by 4.5 feet, reported Times of India agency inputs.
MENAFN19032024007365015876ID1107996790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.