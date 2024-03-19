(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hong Kong lawmakers passed a new national security law on Tuesday, which many reports claim \"expands the government's power to crush dissent\". However, officials said the Article 23 legislation \"will benefit Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity\".The legislature passed the Safeguarding National Security Bill during a special session that lasted Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. The new legislation came in addition to a similar law imposed by China four years ago, which has already largely silenced opposition voices in the financial hub is Article 23 passed in Hong Kong?The new security law expands the government's power to stamp out future challenges to its rule. It threatens stringent penalties for a wide range of actions that authorities call threats to national security. These include treason and insurrection - punishable by life imprisonment, reports said law could curb disruptive protests like the one in 2019 when dissenters occupied the airport and vandalized railway stations. Beijing and Hong Kong governments said the earlier law helped bring back stability in the city READ: Hong Kong Manages Money Only for the Very RichLesser offenses, including the possession of seditious publications, could also lead to several years in jail. Some provisions allow criminal prosecutions for acts committed anywhere in the world the new rule, a person could be sentenced to up to 20 years for espionage and up to 10 years for the unlawful disclosure of state secrets.

Moreover, tougher penalties would be imposed on people convicted of working with foreign governments or organizations to commit certain offenses, the Associate Press reported.

For example, residents who damage public infrastructure with the intent to endanger national security could be jailed for 20 years - or life, if they collude with an external force to do so law also authorises stringent measures against suspects in national security cases. As per the rules, police can apply to the court to extend detention without charges and prohibit suspects from consulting certain legal representatives will this affect Hong Kong residents?Activists: Under the new bill, activists will face harsher penalties if they break the sedition law. They will face seven years in prison if convicted for committing seditious acts or uttering seditious words this, colluding with an external force to carry out such activities is now punishable by up to 10 years. It is not necessary for the prosecution to prove intent to incite public disorder or violence professionals: Those who deal with sensitive corporate information may be worried about provisions related to the protection of state secrets. The state broadly includes secrets used in mainland China, which covers economic, social and technological developments beyond traditional security fields READ: Hong Kong striking dockers reject offer as contractors end talksForeign business leaders: They told the Associated Press that the cost of complying with the new law could result in investors directing their capital elsewhere.

Journalists: A leading media professional group, Hong Kong Journalists Association, pointed to some provisions involving state secrets that do not require proof of intent to harm national security. \"Although the government added a public interest defense in the bill, the scope is more limited than what they had recommended,\" the association said: The new law requires Chinese citizens to report to authorities if they know others are committing treason. Failure to report could be penalised by up to 14 years in prison. Ronny Tong, an adviser to the city leader, has said religious professionals are not exempt, even if they heard about the acts during confession.(With inputs from Associated Press)

MENAFN19032024007365015876ID1107996785