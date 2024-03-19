Haryana Cabinet Expansion: Kamal Gupta, Seema Trikha Among New Ministers Included In Saini Govt-Check Full List

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Haryana Cabinet expansion: The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out its first Cabinet expansion on Tuesday with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administering the oath of office and secrecy to the eight new ministers at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh new ministers included in the Haryana Cabinetare: Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki, and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh were sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge).Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony, reported PTI Gupta-a minister in the previous MK Khattar cabinet-was the first to be administered oath as a cabinet minister. Gupta, BJP MLA from Hisar, took oath in Sanskrit Read | RBI Bulletin: From GDP growth to inflation - here are key highlightsIn a surprise move last week, the BJP replaced Khattar with OBC leader Saini as Haryana's chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections Saini government won the trust vote in a special session of the state Assembly last Wednesday Singh Saini was sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana along with five ministers last week after the dramatic resignation of
MK Khattar and his cabinet. The ministers inducted into the cabinet last week were: BJP's Kanwar Pal (Jagadhari), Mool Chand Sharma (Ballabhgarh), Jai Parkash Dalal (Loharu) and Banwari Lal (Bawal), and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala (Rania).Also Read | Virat Kohli's first look in new jersey at RCB Unbox event 2024 | Catch LIVEThey were all part of the outgoing Khattar ministry Chief Minister Khattar, who resigned as an MLA from Karnal, has been made a party candidate to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Karnal.\"When I resigned from Karnal, I told the party high command that Karnal has got a tag of \"CM city\" and proposed that Saini should contest from there,\" Khattar said.
MENAFN19032024007365015876ID1107996784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.