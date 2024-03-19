Top 5 News Of The Day: From Stock Market Crash To SC's Notice To Centre On CAA -- Here's What Grabbed Headlines Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the election season kicks in, the headlines turn interesting every day. Today, a number of events grabbed the eyeballs like Sensex, Nifty 50 falling 1%, Supreme Court issuing notice to the Union Government seeking its response in the plea challenging the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Moreover, Union Minister Pashupati Nath Paras resigned from the Cabinet after the ruling National Democratic Front (NDA) kept him out in Bihar Lok Sabha elections 2024 dynamics's the 5 top events of the day1. Sensex, Nifty 50 fell 1%- Tuesday wasn't a great day for Indian markets as the benchmark index remain in the red zone. The overall market capitalization of firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹373.9 lakh crore from ₹378.8 lakh crore in the previous session, resulting in investors collectively losing about ₹5 lakh crore in a single session. Read Full report

2. SC notice to Centre over CAA- The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre and sought its reply on the petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, posted the matter for the next hearing on April 9. Read Full Report

3. Key highlights of RBI bulletin- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday released its bulletin for March 2024 which highlighted India's GDP growth - state of the economy, pandemic-induced Policy Stimulus and Inflation and seasonality in key economic indicators. Check key highlights here

4. MEA on China's Arunachal claim- India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reiterated India's claim to Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday following 'absurd claims' put forth by the Chinese Defence Ministry. India has rejected its neighbour's objections to the trip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read Full Report5. Pashupati Kumar Paras's resignation- A day after NDA in Bihar finalised the seat-sharing agreement, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as Union Minister. That leaves Pashupati Kumar Paras with nothing, but the sources added that the BJP has offered him the post of Governor of Bihar and other influential positions to the leaders of RLJP. Read Full Report



