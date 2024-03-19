Bengaluru Shopkeeper Assault Case: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Detained After Joining Protest In Nagarathpete

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru police on Tuesday detained Tejasvi Surya after the BJP MP from Bangalore South constituency led a massive protest following a dispute between a shopkeeper and a group of individuals on Sunday evening for allegedly playing devotional songs at a loud volume during Azaan time.

Accusing the Siddarmaiah government of indulging in appeasement politics leading to incidents like this, Surya urged the protesters to disperse after his detention.

Earlier on Sunday, during the 'Azaan' time, a shopkeeper was playing Hanuman Bhajans at a loud volume near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru, which led to an altercation between a group of people and the shopkeeper

Earlier on Sunday, during the 'Azaan' time, a shopkeeper was playing Hanuman Bhajans loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru, which led to an altercation between a group of people and the shopkeeper shopkeeper stated that a group of four to five men approached his shop on Sunday and questioned him about playing the Hanuman Bhajans at a high volume after which an argument took place. The shopkeeper further said the group objecting to the devotional songs attacked him and left him injured. In the purported CCTV footage, which has gone viral, a group of youth is confronting the shopkeeper over playing the 'bhajan' during Azaan time Read | Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' in sharp deviation from earlier stanceFollowing the incident, BJP cadre and other Hindu organizations marched across the streets of Bengaluru, chanting slogans of Jai Shree Ram and carrying saffron flags, to stand in solidarity with the shopkeeper, reported PTI.\"The incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been responsible if I would have died in the incident. I feel happy that so many people have come in support of me,\" the shopkeeper said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday Read | Virat Kohli's first look in new jersey at RCB Unbox event 2024 | Catch LIVEBengaluru police arrested three people on Monday for allegedly assaulting the shopkeeper after registering a FIR. However, the police said they did not find any substantial evidence to support the accusation and the complaint did not mention it to the FIR, an altercation broke out between Mukesh and the gang members over loud music being played, on Sunday evening at Siddannagalli under the limits of Halasuru Gate police station the law and order situation in the state, the BJP MP said

\"The government speaks of building brand Bengaluru. I want to ask the CM and the Deputy CM. You speak of building brand Bengaluru. How can you do so with this kind of a law and order situation? What happened to Mukesh yesterday could happen to any person sitting and going to his business honestly in a calm, unprovoked manner anywhere in the city... Two weeks ago there was a bomb blast. A week before that there were Pakistan Zindabad slogans. And today you have these unprovoked attacks on shopkeepers. What message is this government trying to give?\"Also Read | SC allows Sharad Pawar faction to use 'man blowing turha' as poll symbol, Ajit Pawar-led NCP asked to declare...

Earlier, Surya demanded the Bengaluru City Commissioner to conduct an unbiased investigation into the matter.

\"Yesterday evening, Mukesh, who is an honest hardworking shopkeeper was conducting his business. In the evening, he said that he had a practice of playing devotional songs on his speaker. Last evening when he was conducting his business, attending to his customers and playing the Hanuman Chalisa, a few miscreants came to his shop and started an argument with him and demanded that he switch off and stop playing the Hanuman Chalisa When he refused, he was pulled out and 6 - 7 miscreants thrashed him. You can see the injuries that he has sustained. He has suffered grievous injuries,\" ABP News quoted Surya as saying.



