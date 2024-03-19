UN Rings Alarm Bells After Earth Records Its Hottest Decade, Year Ever

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Global heat records“smashed”, United Nations said on Tuesday. The last decade was the \"hottest\" on record as heatwaves stalked oceans and glaciers suffered record ice loss, said the UN's World Meteorological Organization in its annual State of the Climate report.

The report also confirmed that 2023 was by far the hottest year ever recorded, and came at the end of“the warmest 10-year period on record”.'A planet on the brink'\"Earth's issuing a distress call,\" said UN chief Antonio Guterres, adding that the report showed \"a planet on the brink\".He also pointing out that \"fossil fuel pollution is sending climate chaos off the charts\", and warning that \"changes are speeding up\".'Red alert'WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said that the average near-surface temperature is“dangerously close” to the 1.5-degree threshold that countries agreed to avoid passing in the 2015 Paris climate agreement was recorded to be 1.45 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels last year.

“Never have we been so close. It should be a red alert to the world,” Saulo warned in a statement.\"What we witnessed in 2023, especially with the unprecedented ocean warmth, glacier retreat and Antarctic sea ice loss, is cause for particular concern.\"The report said that the marine heatwaves were“especially worrying” as it gripped nearly a third of the global ocean on an average day last year by the end of 2023, more than 90 per cent of the ocean had experienced heatwave conditions at some point during the year, the WMO said frequent and intense marine heatwaves will have \"profound negative repercussions for marine ecosystems and coral reefs\", it warned retreat reached unprecedented levels, particularly in regions like western North America and Europe, where key glaciers experienced substantial ice loss. Alpine glaciers in Switzerland, for instance, diminished by 10 per cent of their remaining volume in just two years Antarctic sea ice extent was also \"by far the lowest on record\", WMO said, the report revealed a distressing surge in global food insecurity, with the number of acutely food-insecure individuals more than doubling since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching 333 million by the end of 2023.(With agency inputs)



