'Lathmaar' Holi Celebrations Underway In Mathura | Watch Video

- Live Mint) "The 'Lathmaar' Holi celebrations began on Monday in Barsana, Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh as a part of the elaborate Holi festival celebrate 'Lathmaar' Holi, men from Nandgaon try to drench the Barsana women, who then reciprocate by attacking the men with sticks entire city of Mathura is smeared in colors as part of the 10-day Braj Ki Holi celebrations the name suggests, the Braj Ki Holi traditions take a cue from Lord Krishna and Radha's life, and the celebrations at Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul are dedicated to Krishna Kanhaniya, who spent his childhood in these regions.
The week-long celebrations will culminate with Holi on March 25 the start of the 'Lathmar' Holi, the Barsana's famous Laddoo Mar Holi was celebrated on Sunday made a beeline at Shriji temple and waited to receive the laddoos flung from the rooftop of the temple by priests then went on to throw laddoos at each other, symbolizing the playful teasing of Lord Krishna by the Gopis.
In Mathura, heavy security and ambulances have been deployed to maintain the law and order, and provide medical assistance to the wounded barriers and 12 parking areas were set up in Nandgaon Barsana, 78 barriers and 45 parking slots have been set up administration had deployed 150 buses to ferry people to Nandgaon or Barsana for the festival Sunday, an incident was reported from Mathura where more than 20 people were injuried when a railing of a staircase broke at the Radha Rani temple in Barsana.
However, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday quashed reports of a stampede during pre-Holi celebrations at the Shri Radha Rani Mandir to the temple priest, a pre-holi celebration was organised at the temple and a huge number of devotees had flocked to the temple when the railing collapsed.
