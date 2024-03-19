Bengaluru Water Crisis: Tap Aerators Made Compulsory For Bulk Users As Water Levels Continue To Drop

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the city grapples with severe water shortage, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Tuesday made the installation of aerators in taps compulsory for bulk users by March 31. The move is sought to reduce wastage of water aerator helps regulate the flow of water from taps Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar said that it is mandatory for commercial establishments, apartments, restaurants, luxury hotels, industries, and public areas to have aerators in their taps.\"From March 21 to 31, a voluntary 10-day window is provided for aerator installation,\" he said adding that beyond the window, non-compliant buildings will face mandatory installation also requested the residents of Bengaluru to \"voluntarily adopt aerators\" and said licensed plumbers will be ready to assist as needed also stressed at the affordability of the aerators, and emphasized that targeting key areas like the wash basins, kitchens and handwashing stations can curtail wastage of water effectively he urged the public to use the aerators, Manohar said that the 'affordable' device, starting from just ₹60, is substantial in reducing the consumption of water and its bill the BWSSB meeting, Manohar spoke with the Bengaluru City Plumbers Association to highlight the pivotal role of aerators in water conservation. He citied a potential saving of 60-85 per cent of water through the aerators the role of licensed plumbers, the water supply chief said that they will be trained to promote awareness and facilitate aerator installations in buildings from tomorrow (March 20).Reiterating the mandate of aerator installations, Manohar highlighted the importance of collective effort to promote water-efficient practices.\"Mandatory installations will be enforced from March 21 onwards, ensuring a concerted effort to conserve water,\" Manohar said adding that installation of aerator has begun at BWSSB headquarters 2018, Centre had estimated that over 40 per cent of Bengaluru residents won't have access to drinking water by the end of the decade.

Only those that receive piped water from rivers outside Bengaluru are still getting regular supply government has said that 6,900 of the 13,900 borewells drilled in the city have run dry despite some being drilled to depths of 1,500 feet.

The areas reliant on groundwater, like Muthuvel, now have to depend on water tankers that pump from nearby villages.(With agency inputs)



MENAFN19032024007365015876ID1107996772