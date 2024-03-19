Lokpal Orders CBI Probe Against TMC's Mahua Moitra In Cash-For-Queries Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lokpal orders CBI to probe TMC leader Mahua Moitra under Section 20(3)(a) for 'quid pro quo' regarding questions raised in Parliament.“We direct the CBI, under Section 20(3)(a) to investigate all aspects of the allegations made in the complaint, and submit a copy of the Investigation Report within a period of six months from the date of receipt of this order. The CBI shall also file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation, every month.”

MENAFN19032024007365015876ID1107996771