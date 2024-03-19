'Duckling Would Never Forget How To Swim': Sidhu On Returning To Commentary Box After Decade For IPL 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a decade-long hiatus from the commentary box, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to make a flamboyant return with the upcoming IPL 2024 season, expressing his belief that the glitzy league will play a pivotal role in shaping not only India's T20 World Cup squad but also those of other nations.

In an interview with PTI news agency facilitated by the IPL's official TV broadcaster 'Star Sports', Sidhu emphasized the significance of the IPL as a precursor to the T20 World Cup, highlighting its global appeal and the opportunities it presents for players to secure spots in their respective national teams.

With the T20 World Cup looming in June, Sidhu stressed the importance of the IPL in providing a platform for players to showcase their skills and stake their claim for a spot in the highly anticipated ICC event.

Speculation surrounds the participation of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been relatively inactive in T20 cricket since the 2022 edition but are anticipated to be key figures in India's campaign in the USA and the Caribbean for the T20 World Cup.

When asked if veteran batters still add value to the T20 squad, the former cricketer said, "They will be needed there. These are giants of cricketing world. Form is like the morning dew, it can elude you but class of these people has stamp of authority."

"I would rate Kohli as the greatest Indian batsmen for the simple reason, his fitness, he is getting fitter with age like old wine does. Technically very sound and he has the uncanny knack of adapting to all three formats, same goes for Rohit," Sidhu explained in his inimitable style.

"Both are quality players. I am not sure about Rohit's fitness levels. With age you tend to slow down, your reflexes tend to go. Sehwag with those glasses, his reflexes were not the same, I saw it in the IPL," he added.

Sidhu closely monitored India's journey in the ODI World Cup last year, witnessing their impressive performance as the sole unbeaten team in the group stages. Despite reaching the final and finishing as runners-up, extending their elusive quest for a world title, Sidhu remains unfazed by the outcome.

"In the recent World Cup they were playing very well, they just had one bad game, one bad game cannot asses the fortunes of a team. I see the Indian team ruling the roost for a long time because the system that breeds cricketers is very congenial and conducive.

In my time, people would carry on despite bad form because there were no replacements. Now, Hardik Pandya is replacing the Indian captain as captain at Mumbai Indians because he has performed so well. Not that it is derogatory to Rohit but it is just a thought process. The old order must change yielding place to the new," said Sidhu.

Sidhu emphasized prioritizing superior wicket-keeping skills over batting prowess when selecting the wicket-keeper batter for the World Cup squad, favoring candidates like Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and K L Rahul, among others, who are in contention for the position.

With just three days left until his "first" commentary comeback, the 60-year-old former India opener appeared as enthusiastic and spirited as ever, despite the time gap since he last held the mic.

"Boss, cricket is my first love. If your hobby becomes your profession there is nothing better than that. A duckling would never forget how to swim, I will take to commentary like a fish takes to water."

In response to whether his sense of humor sustained him during the tumultuous periods of his life, Sidhu replied, "Secret of my life is that is I switch on and switch off. It was difficult for me to switch off from politics but then the age of miracles has not passed. The difficult is done at once, the impossible takes a little while longer."

"The mental fortitude will sail me through any situation now. In cricket, I have made 20 odd comebacks, this is my first comeback to commentary. I was in the swing of things from 1999 to 2014-15 (commentary). A gem cannot be polished without friction nor a man perfected without trials," Sidhu went on, the way only he can.

During the early years of the IPL, Sidhu brought the X factor to the commentary box, propelling him to stupendous success and transforming him into a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His popularity led to lucrative opportunities, including appearances on comedy shows where he commanded handsome payments. However, despite the financial rewards surpassing what he could earn as an established India cricketer, Sidhu maintained that he was never motivated by money.

"I left cricket and joined commentary and I did not know if this is something I could do. I was not very confident (initially) but 10-15 days into the World Cup, the word Sidhuism came up. I was walking in a lane no one was walking. It was the lane of Sidhuism. From Rs 60-70 lakh for the the whole tournament, I was taking Rs 25 lakh per day in IPL. The satisfaction was not with money, the satisfaction was that time would fly. It was beautiful," he concluded.