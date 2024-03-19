Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mos Rajeev Chandrasekhar Slams 'Those Who Mocked Cashless Economy'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram NDA candidate and MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar is seeking votes for changes in the field of information technology too. Modi's guarantee and the vote request are accompanied by the tagline 'Ini Karyam Nadakkum' (Now Work Will Happen). Kerala will go to polls on April 26, as announced by the Election Commission of India.



As part of his Lok Sabha election campaign, Chandrasekhar offered prayers at the Pazhavangadi temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Mar 19), and the NDA candidate noticed coconut vendors on the premises offering Google Pay as a payment option. Highlighting the BJP leader's association with the government that introduced the UPI service, Rajeev Chandrasekhar remarked that those who initially ridiculed the idea of a cashless economy were now compelled to embrace it.

In his role as the Minister of the Skill Development Department, the candidate is actively courting votes from entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts. Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the opposition, alleging fifteen years of drama without substantial development in Thiruvananthapuram. The NDA campaign in Thiruvananthapuram emphasizes that voting for Rajeev is akin to supporting PM Modi's vision.

The Union Minister had earlier stated that the BJP will consider people's desire for change, development and progress and will work to deliver that.







Narendra Modi Super Cup Football Tournament 2024

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that he will try to ensure the participation of stars from Thiruvananthapuram in the Olympics in 2036. He also said that sports is one of the five sectors that he aims to develop in Thiruvananthapuram. He was speaking after releasing the logo and jersey of the Narendra Modi Super Cup Football Tournament 2024.

The Narendra Modi Super Cup Football Tournament 2024, presented by SportOn, will begin on April 3 at Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram district. A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament. The tournament is organised to ensure more opportunities for local football players. Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that those who suggest that the program is organized to target votes in the coastal region should say so and promised that he will always stand for the development of Thiruvananthapuram.

