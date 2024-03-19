Malayalam Movie Manjummel Boys Creates History; Enters Into Rs 200 Crore Club Globally

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam survival thriller flick 'Manjummel Boys' has achieved historic feet in the Malayalam industry so far. The movie has entered into a Rs 200 crore club globally. The movie has been dominating the box office ever since its release on February 22. The film was written and directed by Chidambaram, known for his work in E,'

and produced by

Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films (in their debut production).



The movie has earned more than Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu. This is the first time, a film from Malayalam has achieved such an achievement outside Kerala. As per the latest reports, the movie has earned around Rs 11 crore from Karnataka.

The film stars an ensemble cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam.

The story, based on a true incident, revolves around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave located in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

The 1991 Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa was shot at the cave, earning it the nickname Gunaa Cave.