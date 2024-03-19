Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launched In India: 5 Top Reasons Why You Should Buy It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, March 19.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports cable fast charging and is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor. Users can operate the phone even with wet hands thanks to the Rainwater Smart Touch technology on the AMOLED display, which can identify fingerprints and waterdrops independently. In addition, the smartphone features a dual-toned Horizon Glass Design.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G display

A 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 2,200Hz, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits is featured on the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and a Mali-G68 GPU power the phone.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G camera

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G's triple rear camera unit is powered by a 1/1, 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor that supports optical image stabilization (OIS) and has an f/1.88 aperture. A 1/3-inch, 16-megapixel Hynix Hi1634Q sensor with an f/2.4 aperture powers the front camera.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G battery

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G from Realme boasts a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phone has USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and 5G connection. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The handset is 162 x 75 x 7.97mm in dimension and weighs around 195g.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G storage and OS

It has an inbuilt storage capacity of up to 256GB and 8GB of RAM. It is practically possible to increase the RAM by up to 16GB, or by an extra 8GB. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by Realme UI 5.1, which is based on Android 14. Three years of software and two years of over-the-air security upgrades are assured.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G colours and price

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which is available in Glass Green and Glass Gold colors, costs Rs. 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB in India.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G availability and offers

The phone will go on sale in the nation on March 22 at 12 p.m. through the Realme India website and Amazon. Additionally, customers may receive complimentary Realme T300 TWS earbuds in the Dome Green colorway, valued at Rs. 2,299, for free. On March 19, starting at 6 p.m. IST, there will be an Early Bird Sale for the device, where buyers may receive discounts of up to Rs. 4,299 at that time.