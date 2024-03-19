'Welcome To Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Writes To BRS MLC K Kavitha, Says 'Truth Has Prevailed'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar has purportedly penned a letter to K Kavitha, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now-defunct Delhi excise policy case.

Chandrashekhar's missive reportedly takes a sharp dig at Kavitha, asserting that truth has prevailed and insinuating that shielding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would yield no benefits.

Quoting Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter, several news agency reported his remarks and said, "The truth has prevailed... the political witch hunt has fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you." Chandrashekhar's letter, infused with accusatory tones, suggests that Kavitha's perceived invincibility has been shattered in the face of prevailing laws.

Moreover, Chandrashekhar purportedly recollected statements made during his past media interactions, predicting the downfall of BRS in Telangana post-2023 assembly elections and Kavitha's impending arrest.

Chandrashekhar also hinted at an impending revelation of corruption scandals involving Kavitha's associates, including Kejriwal, alleging embezzlement of funds stashed abroad.

This communication surfaces subsequent to Kavitha's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, alleging her involvement in a scheme with top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officials to secure favors in Delhi's liquor policy by purportedly channeling funds to the party.

The fallout from Kavitha's arrest extended to her brother KT Rama Rao, a prominent BRS figure, who condemned the Centre's actions, denouncing them as an abuse of power.