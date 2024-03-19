Kerala: Holiday Declared In 5 Panchayats Of Thiruvananthapuram District On April 5; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram District Collector has announced a local holiday in certain areas on the occasion of Mahotsavam at Sree Panimoola Devi Temple on April 5. The holiday was declared in 5 panchayats including Pothencode, Andoorkonam, Vembayam, Manikal, and Mangalapuram.

Meanwhile, the holiday has been declared in the area of old Kazhakkottam including Sreekariyam. The District Collector Geromic George has announced a holiday for all government offices and education institutions in that area. He also clarified that the holiday will not apply to the previously scheduled public examinations.

27,77,108 voters and 2,730 polling stations in the district

There are a total of 27,77,108 voters, comprising 14,59,339 female voters, 13,17,709 male voters, and 60 transgender voters in Thiruvananthapuram district. Notably, the number of differently-abled voters has increased over threefold compared to previous years, totaling 25,363. There are also 31,534 voters aged above 85 years, 23,039 young voters, and 8,422 service voters.

The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituencies include Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemam, Parassala, Kovalam and Neyyatinkara Assembly constituencies. Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara, and Kattakkada constituencies are also included in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency has 1,307 polling stations and Attingal Lok Sabha constituency has 1,423 polling stations.

