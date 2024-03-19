Holi 2024: 5 Easy Steps To Make Gujiya At Home For Memorable Celebration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indulge in the festive spirit of Holi 2024 with homemade Gujiya using this easy recipe. Learn how to make these sweet dumplings filled with a rich khoya and nut filling for a delightful celebration.

Holi, the festival of colors, is incomplete without indulging in delicious festive treats like Gujiya. These sweet dumplings filled with a rich, aromatic filling are a quintessential part of Holi celebrations. Making Gujiya at home is not only a delightful culinary experience but also adds a personal touch to your festivities.

In this article, we'll share an easy and authentic recipe to make Gujiya at home for Holi 2024, so you can savor the flavors of this traditional Indian dessert with your loved ones.

Ingredients: For the Dough:



2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

4 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter) Water, as needed

For the Filling:



1 cup grated khoya (mawa)

1⁄2 cup powdered sugar

1⁄4 cup desiccated coconut

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

1 tablespoon raisins

1⁄2 teaspoon cardamom powder Oil or ghee, for frying

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Dough : In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and ghee.

Rub the ghee into the flour using your fingertips until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs.

Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a smooth, firm dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

2. Prepare the Filling:

Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat and add the grated khoya.

Stir continuously and cook the khoya until it turns light golden brown and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Add powdered sugar, desiccated coconut, chopped nuts, raisins, and cardamom powder to the cooked khoya. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and let the filling cool completely.

3. Assemble the Gujiya: Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls and roll each ball into a small disc (about 3-4 inches in diameter) using a rolling pin. Place a spoonful of the prepared filling in the center of each disc. Fold the disc in half to cover the filling and press the edges to seal. You can use a fork to create a decorative pattern along the edges. Continue the process until all the dough and filling are used up.

4. Fry the Gujiya: Heat oil or ghee in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully slide in the stuffed Gujiyas, a few at a time. Fry the Gujiyas until they turn golden brown and crisp on both sides, turning occasionally. Remove the fried Gujiyas using a slotted spoon and drain excess oil on paper towels.

5. Serve and Enjoy: Allow the Gujiyas to cool slightly before serving. Serve the warm Gujiyas with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or drizzle with melted chocolate for added indulgence. Enjoy the delicious homemade Gujiyas with your family and friends as you celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi.



Making Gujiya at home is a delightful way to add a touch of sweetness to your Holi celebrations. With this easy recipe, you can create these irresistible treats and share the joy of festive indulgence with your loved ones on Holi 2024.