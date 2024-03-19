Pakistan Expels Afghan Nationals From Force Amidst Rising Tensions And Border Security Challenges

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan's recent actions regarding Afghan nationals have stirred tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, shedding light on the complex border security and immigration policies in the region. The revelation that two officer-rank Afghan nationals serving in the Pakistani army were among those expelled from the country under its drive against illegal immigrants has added fuel to the fire.

The developments come in the wake of heightened security concerns, with Pakistan witnessing a series of terror attacks attributed to groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group of the Afghan Taliban. The country has repeatedly urged the Afghan government to take decisive action against these militant outfits and their affiliates.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments regarding the sensitive nature of the Pak-Afghan border and the ease of illegal infiltration have sparked discussions about the need for stringent border control measures. Asif's revelation that Afghan recruits were discharged from the Pakistani armed forces has added challenges posed by unauthorized cross-border movements and the potential security risks.

The recent Pakistan Air Force raids targeting armed groups hiding in border regions have further escalated tensions, with conflicting reports emerging about casualties and collateral damage. These events highlight the delicate balance between national security imperatives and the humanitarian considerations that Pakistan and Afghanistan have been facing.

The complexities of border management, terrorist threats, and immigration policies are the multifaceted challenges faced by both Pakistan and Afghanistan in their shared border dynamics in the Northern side.