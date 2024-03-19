Infinix Introduces Iphone-Like Magsafe Charging To Mid-Range Smartphone; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For anyone looking to purchase a smartphone, these are exciting times, particularly if you're looking for a mid-range model with premium features. Recently, we talked about the availability of wireless charging on a mid-range 5G phone from Motorola, and now another brand is pushing the envelope of high-tech features.

A Plus model of the new Infinix Note 40 Pro series has been introduced by Infinix. Depending on your location and price range, the new Infinix phones can connect to 4G or 5G networks thanks to MediaTek chipsets. However, Infinix's internal charging technology is the main improvement.

The Cheetah X1 chip, developed by Infinix, is designed to maintain a low device temperature even when charging. The 40 Pro Plus variant, which has a 4,600mAh battery and enables 20W wireless charging and 100W cable fast charging-akin to the iPhone's MagSafe charging technology-has created a requirement for this chip. The phone can charge from 0% to 50% in 12 minutes, according to the brand, and it will probably reach 100% in 20 to 23 minutes, as other businesses who make fast-charging phones say.

Even though MagSafe only delivers 20W charging speed, it's nevertheless an exciting addition to the mid-range portfolio that lets Android customers evaluate its quality and performance.

With the Note 40 Pro Plus, Infinix is also providing other high-end features including an IP53 dust and water resistance certification, VC liquid cooling system, twin JBL-tuned speakers, 3D curved display, and up to 12GB RAM.

The phone's 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, which is unlikely to surpass performance benchmarks and maintain simplicity, is one of its less interesting features.

Infinix is offering Android 14 OS out of the box, and assures that the 40 Pro series will get 2 OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Infinix 40 Pro Plus is priced around Rs 25,000 which makes it one of the first in this bracket to have some of these features.

