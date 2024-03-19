IPL 2024: RCB Men's Team Give Guard Of Honour To Women's Team For Clinching WPL Title (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a touching gesture of sportsmanship and camaraderie, the RCB men's team pays tribute to the women's squad for their triumph in the Women's Premier League (WPL) title during IPL 2024. Watch the memorable moment as the men's team gives a guard of honour to celebrate the achievement of their counterparts.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to kick off on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the home ground of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The schedule for the tournament was unveiled on Thursday, exactly a month before the first match. Initial dates have been released for the first 21 matches, with the remainder to follow soon.

RCB fans enthralled at 'Mr Nags' merchandise launch at packed Chinnaswamy; WATCH full event live here:



Also Read:

IPL 2024: 'RCB, RCB' chants galore as Virat Kohli and Co. make way to Chinnaswamy stadium (WATCH)