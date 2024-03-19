Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy Ban Lifted, Olympic Village Stocked With 300,000 Condoms (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As anticipation mounts for the 2024 Paris Olympics, athletes have received an unexpected update on the rules governing their stay in the Olympic Village. In a departure from the restrictions imposed during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, organizers have announced the lifting of the intimacy ban, signaling a return to normalcy for the 14,250 athletes expected to participate in the upcoming event.

Olympic Village director, Laurent Michaud, revealed the decision to permit intimacy during an interview with Sky News and revealed the Olympic Village has been stocked with 300,000 condoms. "It is very important that the conviviality here is something big," Michaud stated, highlighting the role of social interaction in enhancing the athletes' experience.

The intimacy ban, enforced during the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mandated athletes to limit physical contact, including sexual activities, and maintain a distance of six and a half feet from others to mitigate the risk of virus transmission, as reported by People. However, with the pandemic situation improving, organizers have deemed it safe to relax these restrictions for the Paris Games.

Michaud, in collaboration with the athletes' commission, expressed their intention to create an environment where athletes feel enthusiastic and comfortable. "Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel enthusiastic and comfortable," Michaud affirmed.

While athletes can once again enjoy intimate moments, one indulgence notably absent from the Olympic Village will be champagne. Michaud clarified, "No champagne in the village, of course, but they can have all the champagne they want also in Paris." Instead, athletes can relish a diverse culinary experience with over 350 meters of buffet offering world cuisines, including French specialties.

Despite the easing of certain restrictions, Paris Olympics organizers remain committed to prioritizing the health and well-being of participants. Sky News reported that the Paris Olympics is anticipated to be the most expensive construction project in Olympic history, with an estimated budget of $2.1 billion by the time the torch-lighting ceremony commences in July.

Additionally, the distribution of condoms continues to be a longstanding tradition at the Olympics, dating back to the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Organizers distribute contraceptives to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, a practice that has persisted through various editions of the Games. Even during the 2020 Olympics, amidst the pandemic, 150,000 condoms were distributed to athletes, as reported by CBS Sports.

As preparations for the Paris Olympics progress, the decision to lift the intimacy ban reflects a cautious optimism and a return to familiar rituals for athletes, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards normalcy amidst ongoing global challenges.