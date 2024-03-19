'Stop Calling Me King It's Embarrassing, Just Call Me Virat': RCB Star Kohli's Request To Fans (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a momentous occasion at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) transformed into Royal Challengers Bengaluru, unveiling a fresh identity marked by vibrant blue, red, and gold colors. Amidst the festivities, RCB's men's and women's teams came together to celebrate the triumph of the women's team in the WPL, showcasing a unified spirit of achievement and camaraderie.

The event kicked off with electrifying performances from renowned artists Raghu Dixit and Norwegian DJ Allan Walker, setting the stage for the unveiling of RCB's new colors and name. However, amidst the grandeur, it was a humble request from RCB's iconic captain, Virat Kohli, that resonated with fans worldwide.

Addressing the crowd, Kohli expressed his discomfort with the moniker "King" and urged everyone to simply address him as "Virat."

"Lovely to be back again," said Kohli when host Danish Sait asked, "How is the King feeling?"

"You need to stop calling me King. Feel embarrassed to be called King, it's very embarrassing. Just call me Virat," the Indian batting legend added.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium was transformed into a spectacle, resembling a WWE PPV event, as preparations unfolded to welcome fans and dignitaries. A special stage adorned with a larger-than-life Kohli poster stood as a testament to the fervent enthusiasm of Bengaluru's loyal supporters, eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved cricketing icon.

Amidst the excitement, a lineup of celebrity performances and player interactions awaited attendees, promising an unforgettable experience. Faf du Plessis, alongside other key figures from RCB's leadership, graced the occasion, further elevating the sense of anticipation and anticipation surrounding the team's new chapter.

Meanwhile, on the field, preparations were already in full swing as Kohli and Du Plessis led the team through rigorous training sessions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli's return to the field was met with enthusiasm as he actively participated in drills and training exercises, showcasing his unwavering commitment to excellence.

As RCB embarks on this new journey as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the essence of humility and authenticity embodied by Virat Kohli serves as a guiding light for the team, epitomizing the values of sportsmanship and camaraderie that define the spirit of cricket. With a fresh identity and renewed determination, RCB looks poised to make waves in the upcoming season, fueled by the unwavering support of its passionate fans and the collective resolve of its players and management.

The team is now gearing up for the IPL 2024 opener in Chennai, where they will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (March 22).