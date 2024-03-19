Despite BJP’S All-Out Efforts, Praniti Will Never Join BJP: Sushilkumar Shinde

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde came to his daughter and Congress legislator Praniti Shinde's defence on Tuesday, saying that despite all-out efforts by the BJP to induct her into the party fold, she has not joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He added that Praniti will never join the BJP as she is committed to Congress' ideology and thoughts.

"Praniti has always been honest with her thoughts. The BJP will keep trying till the end to take her into its fold. They are eying the Solapur seat. So far, the BJP has tried hard to get Praniti on its side. But Praniti doesn't think like that. The thoughts of (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru will always remain with her.

"There are many workers who are honest with Gandhi-Nehru's views. Praniti is also one of them. She does not want to leave the party and the people who have elected her on three occasions," said Shinde, who had lost the Lok Sabha elections from Solapur to the BJP in 2014 and 2019.

Shinde's statement came at a time when Praniti and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) have criticised each other over their role in politics vis-a-vis the BJP.

It all started after Praniti, who is also an invitee to the Congress Working Committee, recently announced that she would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Solapur (reserved seat), adding that the announcement of her candidature was just a formality.

What angered the VBA was Praniti's statement that in the previous elections, the votes bagged by the Congress had decreased to some extent due to some parties, because of which the party suffered a big blow in many constituencies in Maharashtra.

"A party which reduces the votes of the Congress or divides the votes in this way helps the BJP. Secular views are divided due to some political parties. As a result, leaders from the Congress or those pursuing secular ideas do not get elected," she said during her speech at a recent rally.

However, the Congress MLA did not name the VBA or any other political party or leader.

The VBA, meanwhile, shared Praniti's photo on X with BJP's election symbol lotus while raising questions over her joining the BJP.

VBA said in a post, "We are not contesting the elections to abuse power or buy personal property in South Africa with public money. We contest elections to fulfil and represent the aspirations of the underprivileged and Bahujans of Maharashtra. We understand that even after waiting for so long, you don't get along with your party. When is the new party due?"

However, Praniti responded to VBA's post on X and claimed that she did not name any person or any party in her speech.

"I do not understand why the VBA has reacted like this. They don't know what they want to achieve. I think they (VBA) should delete the post," she said.

Praniti, who participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra, added, "Congress is in my blood. I will work till my last breath to preserve democracy. People against the BJP should come together. However, the parties that divide the secular votes are indirectly helping the BJP."