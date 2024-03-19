Two Children Murdered By Neighbour In UP's Budaun, Tension Grips City

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) In a shocking incident, two minor children in UP's Budaun were brutally murdered by their neighbour at their home on Tuesday, sparking tension and violence in the city.

The incident took place in the Baba Colony under the Mandi Samiti police station, where the accused barged into the house and murdered the two children while injuring a third.

Budaun DM Manoj Kumar said the police received information about the crime and the subsequent protest by the local residents. Calling on all to maintain peace, he said the reason for the murder is not known yet.

Top officials have rushed to the spot while heavy police contingents have been deployed across the city.

Further details are awaited.