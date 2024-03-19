Jagan's Bus Yatra From March 27 To Give Pace To YSRCP's Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, March 19 (IANS) YSR Congress Party's election campaign in Andhra Pradesh will pick up momentum with the launch of party President and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's bus yatra from March 27, the party said on Tuesday.

The ruling party announced that all arrangements have been made for the bus yatra titled 'Memanta Siddham' (we all are already).

The bus yatra will commence from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district as Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch it after paying tributes to his late father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at his grave.

The inaugural day features a public gathering in Proddatur.

On the second day, the bus yatra will reach Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency. There will be engagements with various communities during the day at Nandyal or Allagadda, followed by a public meeting in the evening at Nandyal.

The third day will see the bus yatra in the Kurnool Parliament constituency. Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with representatives from different communities during the day and hold a public meeting in the evening.

The bus yatra from Idupulapaya to north Andhra will continue for 21 days and cover all districts except the four districts where 'Siddham' preparatory meetings were held.

As part of the interaction, suggestions would be received from the people to further improve the performance of the government.

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Chief Minister will seek suggestions from various communities during the interaction. The bus yatra programme has been finalised for three days and the party is planning to organise public meetings in two Assembly segments in each Lok Sabha constituency.

He recalled that before the announcement of the election schedule, the YSRCP held four 'Siddham' meetings attended by lakhs of party workers. These meetings were held at four places from Anantapur to north Andhra.

The bus yatra is aimed to prepare party workers for the poll battle and to create awareness among them. During the bus yatra, crores of supporters and party workers will declare that they are ready for the electoral battle. The bus yatra is expected to continue till April 18, when the notification for the elections is scheduled to be released.

Ramakrishna Reddy said after the issue of poll notification, the Chief Minister will start addressing election rallies. He said no matter how many parties come together to form alliances, Jagan Mohan Reddy remains the YSRCP's brand.

"We are watching all sorts of forces and rivals coming together. From our side, our leader is coming alone," he said. He claimed that during its five-year rule, the YSRCP has stood by its word and demonstrated its credibility to undertake 20 years of development and welfare works.

"By implementing 99 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto, we have redefined the manifesto. We have set an example that a political party and a leader should be like this," he asserted.