LS Polls: Jaipur DEO Lists Dos And Don'ts Ahead Of Nomination Filing Beginning Wednesday

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) With the filing of nominations for the Parliamentary elections set to begin on Wednesday, the District Election Officer (DEO) for Jaipur, Prakash Rajpurohit, said on Tuesday that nomination forms for Jaipur and Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seats can be submitted on any working day between March 20 and March 27.

The scrutiny of nomination forms will be done on March 28, while March 30 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination. Voting for Jaipur and Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 19, and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

The DEO said that the nomination filing process will begin at 11 a.m. and continue till 3 p.m. Only five persons, including the candidate, will be allowed to enter the Returning Officer's (RO) room.

Rajpurohit appealed to the candidates and representatives of all the political parties to follow the rules while filing nomination forms.

Pamphlets, posters, advertisements, or handbills published or printed by the political parties, candidates, and their supporters should comply with the various provisions of Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

It will be mandatory to write the name and address of the printer and publisher on the main page of the pamphlets, banners, and posters.

The DEO also said that no person will be able to get any election pamphlet or poster printed unless a declaration about the identity of the publisher is signed by him and attested by two persons who know him personally.

After publication of the document, the printer will present its copy and a copy of the declaration form to the DEO.

Rajpurohit also said that in view of the Lok Sabha elections, Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in effect.

During this period, no person, political party, or organisation will be allowed to hold processions, meetings, rallies, or public meetings without valid permission. Every meeting, procession, and public meeting will be permitted under the Model Code of Conduct and the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

The candidates for the Lok Sabha elections can spend up to Rs 95 lakh on election campaign, as prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

The DEO said the candidates will have to open a separate bank account and provide its details to the poll officials at least a day before the filing of nomination, detailing the election expenses.

The DEO also said that if any candidate or political party wants to install banners or flags on any private property, it will be mandatory to obtain written approval from the concerned owner.

After obtaining approval from the owner, the complete details, including the cost of the banner or flag and a copy of the written consent, will have to be submitted by the candidate to the concerned Returning Officer within three days.