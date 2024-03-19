JD-S Committing Suicide By Fielding Deve Gowda's Son-In-Law On BJP Ticket: Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the JD-S is committing suicide by fielding former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda's son-in-law, C. N. Manjunath, on a BJP ticket in Bengaluru Rural seat.

Reacting to confusion prevailing with JD-S and BJP alliance over seat sharing, he said:“I expected this. The JD-S is embarrassed by aligning itself with the BJP. The BJP has been doing this to its partners in other states too. It is their internal matter, let them decide.”

Asked about plans to induct former CM and BJP MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda into Congress, he said:“It is natural for politicians contesting elections for another party when they are denied tickets.

“When Ayanur Manjunath was not given a ticket by the BJP, he contested on JD-S ticket. In Mudigere, M. P. Kumaraswamy contested on JD-S ticket when he was denied the ticket. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy contested on the JD-S ticket when we denied him the ticket. Shettar and Savadi contested on Congress tickets. We will take in anyone who joins the party by accepting the party ideology.”

Asked if Sadananda Gowda would be given a Congress ticket, he said,“I can't comment on that.”