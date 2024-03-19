Kumaraswamy Writes To ECI Seeking Paramilitary Forces For Bengaluru Rural Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy paramilitary forces for the high-profile Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

Kumaraswamy's close relative C.N. Manjunath is contesting from Bengaluru Rural on a BJP ticket against sitting Congress MP D.K. Suresh, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kumaraswamy said, "I request the Central government to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action and send paramilitary forces for this seat (Bengaluru Rural), as elections are not held fairly here. If they fail, we will take action.”

He added that the concerned SP, DC, and CEO should be shunted out of the constituency as "they don't have the guts to take action against Deputy CM Shivakumar and his brother".

“Even after the announcement of the poll schedule, freebies are being distributed in Bengaluru Rural. Without fear, pressure cookers are being manufactured and distributed in the area. About four lakh cookers were distributed on Monday. Though this information was given to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, the matter was passed to the Ramanagara DC who has not taken any action.

"The Chief Election Commissioner keeps talking about taking steps to ensure a fair election, but what is happening in Bengaluru Rural is exactly the opposite. More than 10-12 lakh pressure cookers have been distributed in the area already,” he claimed.

“Misuse of money power and muscle power are at play in Bengaluru Rural. If the Congress has confidence in its guarantees, why is it distributing cockers and sarees to the voters? What is going on in Karnataka," Kumaraswamy asked.