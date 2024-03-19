K’Taka CM, Dy CM Have Joined Hands With Water Mafia: Lop Ashoka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar over the drinking water crisis, saying that they have joined hands with the water mafia.

He said that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have completely failed to address the water crisis in Bengaluru city.

“It seems they have surrendered to the tanker mafia and joined hands with them. Half of the water tankers have not bothered to register, not even caring about the government order. Those tankers who have registered are not giving water for the price the government has fixed,” Ashoka said.

He said that the government is not making an honest attempt to solve the drinking water issue.

The government must initiate strict legal action against the tankers violating the government rule and not registered with authorities. Marshals should be appointed at all ward levels and monitor the movements of tankers, Ashoka said.

“The helpline established has failed. A call centre will have to be established with a private agency with the capacity of a minimum of 200 lines and respond to the woes of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held a high-level meeting on the drinking water crisis in the state.

“There is enough water stored in the Cauvery and Kabini to last till the end of June,” the Chief Minister said.