Tuesday’S Morning Call: Markets Eye Economic Signals And Rate Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday's financial update continues Monday's mood, with markets focused on a key economic schedule and the anticipation of Super Wednesday.



Investors are tracking today's GDP Monitor from IBGE and the Focus Bulletin. Any delays due to the Central Bank staff's action could impact these releases.



All eyes are on Super Wednesday, though. It's when Brazil's Copom and the U.S. Federal Reserve announce their interest rate decisions.



The stock market is also closely watching two major teleconferences from Magazine Luiza and Braskem.



As a result, the stock market edged up by 0.17% on Monday, reaching 126,954.18 points. Meanwhile, the dollar rose to R$ 5.0259, gaining 0.56%.





Here's a brief on some stocks:







Caixa Seguridade closed at 16.12, with targets at 17.65 and 18.95.



Frasle ended at 17.59, aiming for 19.50 and 21.15.



Banco do Brasil finished at 56.91, with goals at 65.95 and 69.45.



Eletrobras was at 43.07, looking to hit 48.45 and 52.15.

Banco ABC Brasil wrapped up at 24.59, with targets at 27.35 and 28.85.



Tuesday's Morning Call: Markets Eye Economic Signals and Rate DecisionsToday, Vale shares pay dividends, with a payout of R$ 2.738548374 per share planned.New York's markets closed higher on Monday, buoyed by the tech sector and AI enthusiasm.This countered worries over the Fed's rate decision. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw gains, highlighting Wall Street's risk appetite.