Brazil’S Personal Security Satisfaction Hits Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An Ipsos survey conducted globally placed Brazil at the lowest for personal security satisfaction, with only 53% of Brazilians satisfied, starkly contrasting the global average of 73%.



This extensive stud , which lasted from December 22, 2023, to January 5, 2024, covered 30 countries and involved 24,269 participants, including 1,000 Brazilians.



Indonesia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and India led the satisfaction ratings, boasting rates from 83% to 89%.



Economic satisfaction in Brazil also lags, with just 34% contentment among Brazilians versus a 40% global average.



India, Singapore, and Indonesia were the top performers in economic contentment.



Additionally, 40% of Brazilians are satisfied with their country's socio-political scenario, slightly higher than the global norm of 39%. India showcased the highest satisfaction rate, at 79%.







Interestingly, despite lower satisfaction in security, economy, and politics, Brazil emerged as one of the happiest countries, ranking fifth with an 81% happiness rate among the surveyed nations.



The Netherlands claimed the top spot for happiness, with 85%, while Hungary and Japan reported the lowest happiness rates.



The study also highlighted Brazilians' dissatisfaction with physical activity and freedom of speech but noted higher contentment levels regarding religion or spiritual faith.



This "Global Happiness 2024" study by Ipsos uncovers significant insights into worldwide satisfaction and happiness trends.



It suggests areas of improvement for Brazil to align with or surpass global satisfaction benchmarks.



The Brazilian sample, described as more urban, educated, and affluent than the general population, offers a unique perspective on the nation's state of contentment and happiness.



Download the survey here .

MENAFN19032024007421016031ID1107996044