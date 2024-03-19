Shifting Tides: Brazil Sees Capital Outflow As U.S. Rates Soar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Foreign investors have pulled out R$694 million ($138.8 million) from Brazil's B3 stock market, continuing a 10-day withdrawal streak.



This activity deepens a 2024 trend of R$24.16 billion ($4.832 billion) in net outflows, a sharp reversal from the previous year's R$44.9 billion ($8.98 billion) inflow.



This retreat is partly due to the uncertainty in the United States over the timing of interest rate cuts following unexpectedly high inflation figures at 3.2%.



This has reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation are far from over, potentially delaying monetary easing.



Currently, 99% of market agents anticipate that the Federal Reserv will maintain interest rates between 5.25% and 5.50%, diverging from earlier predictions of a cut in March.







High U.S. interest rates, at their highest level in 23 years, have made Treasury bonds more appealing, diminishing the attractiveness of riskier assets, particularly in emerging markets like Brazil.



"U.S. Treasuries, seen as nearly risk-free, are drawing capital away," Rodrigo Moliterno of Veedha Investments observes.



Brazil's stock market struggles as it heavily depends on commodities, and it is currently under pressure due to China's economic deceleration.



Vale, a significant player in Brazil's market, saw its shares plummet by 23% in 2024 due to the drop in demand for commodities like iron ore.

Outflow weakens the Brazilian real

The Brazilian real suffered as foreign investment fled, with a net outflow of $2.12 billion in February, the largest February drop since 2020. This was driven by a $4.85 billion exit from finance.



Yet Brazil's market size and liquidity continue to attract foreign investors, indicating that the recent pullback may be a short-term shift in global financial trends.



This situation underscores global markets' interconnection, showing how policy changes in one country can impact international investment flows and currency values.

