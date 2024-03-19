5G Expansion In Brazil Reaches New Heights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of today, Brazil embarks on a significant leap in telecommunications, with Anatel green-lighting 5G technology in an additional 395 municipalities.



This step increases the total to 3,678 municipalities, embracing roughly 85% of the nation's populace, equating to about 181.3 million individuals.









Introduced as a 4G upgrade, 5G has been rolling out since July 2022, promising faster, reliable connections.

















The allocation of the 3.5 GHz band doesn't instantaneously bring new antennas to these municipalities.



Instead, it hinges on the telecommunication providers' rollout plans. They can now request licenses for activating 5G services from Anatel.













These municipalities join others in eight states, and the Federal District is already enjoying 5G, with plans set for expanding this service to more areas in the upcoming months.



The transition to 5G also signals a shift in TV signal reception.



Traditional parabolic antenna users, to keep receiving open broadcast signals, must upgrade to digital systems due to frequency band overlaps.



Fortunately, those enrolled in federal government social programs and currently using traditional parabolic antennas can avail of a free upgrade.









The new digital parabolic antennas offer clearer images and superior sound quality.



They also provide access to a broader range of channels, ensuring a seamless transition as Brazil gears up for a complete 5G rollout.









This technological advancement elevates the telecommunications landscape, aligning Brazil with global digital standards. It promises enhanced connectivity and digital inclusivity for its citizens.

