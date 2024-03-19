Milei’S First 100 Days In Argentina: Fiscal Surplus Amid Rising Poverty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Javier Milei, embracing libertarian principles, took the helm in Argentina with a commitment to rapid fiscal reforms.



His administration marks a departure from the past, achieving two consecutive fiscal surpluses within his first 100 days-a feat not seen in over a decade.



These surpluses, however, stemmed from substantial spending reductions that have strained social services and provincial relations.



Finance Minister Luis Caputo introduced a comprehensive strategy to cut government spending and subsidies drastically. He also suggested a potential shift from the peso to the dollar.



This approach led to a significant % devaluation of the peso by 54%, triggering an initial inflation surge to 25.5%, though this rate has gradually declined.







Yet, despite these efforts, Argentina faces a daunting economic landscape.



Inflation rates soared to 276% annually by February, positioning the country just behind Venezuela globally.



This rapid inflation has severely diminished workers' purchasing power, raising questions about the sustainability of Milei's fiscal policies.



The poverty rate, exacerbated by these economic challenges, has surged past 57%, with estimates indicating a potential increase to 60%.







Challenges Facing Milei's Administration







Milei's administration achieved fiscal surpluses but at the expense of essential public services and wages.



Milei's tenure is further complicated by resistance from both Congress and the provinces, particularly concerning economic reforms and the allocation of resources.



This resistance has led to heightened tensions, with threats to disrupt vital oil and gas supplies highlighting the federation's internal discord.



Amid these challenges, Milei's quest for economic stabilization through fiscal discipline faces significant hurdles.



With reforms stalled and the specter of further currency devaluation looming, Argentina 's path to recovery remains fraught with uncertainty.



This juncture underscores the need for a balanced approach to address inflation, revitalize the economy, ensuring Argentina's sustainable future.

MENAFN19032024007421016031ID1107996038