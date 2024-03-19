Shifts In Brazil’S Agricultural Exports: A March Overview

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the third week of March, Brazil's soybean exports showed a slowdown, increasing by only 0.7% from the previous year, compared to a 5.2% rise seen in the earlier weeks of the month.



This deceleration brings the daily export rate to 580,000 tons, a slight uptick from last year's 575,700-ton daily average.









By mid-March, Brazil exported 6.38 million tons, aiming to surpass last March's total of 13.2 million tons despite an early slowdown this year.









Notably, coffee exports surged by 53.7%, reaching a daily average of 10,900 tons.









Cotton surpassed last year's total early, while wheat shipments aim to exceed last March's figure, reflecting significant increases.





















Sugar exports show remarkable growth, averaging over 80% daily, reaching 1.58 million tons, compared to last March's 1.8 million.









This evolving scenario highlights Brazil's agricultural market's response to global demand and market conditions.



A slight soybean export increase, with significant jumps in other commodities, reflects Argentina's resilience and agricultural prowess.









Fluctuating export volumes highlight Brazil's crucial role in global supply chains and the economy's susceptibility to market dynamics.









