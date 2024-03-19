R&B From Apparel Group Unveils Exclusive Collection In Over 100 GCC Stores

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Apparel Group's leading homegrown brand, R&B is proud to announce the successful unveiling of its exclusive Ramadan Collection at a glamorous event hosted at Park Avenue Mall, Riyadh. The event was a resounding success, drawing attention to R&B's commitment to combining quality, affordability, and trend-setting designs.

The unveiling of the Ramadan Collection was met with enthusiastic response from an exclusive assembly of invitees, including prominent local fashion influencers, industry insiders, and media representatives. The event served as a platform for R&B to showcase its latest creations, designed to resonate with the brand's diverse and fashion-forward audience. The collection, characterized by its unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Ramadan, aligning with the brand's ethos of innovation and accessibility.

The event emphasized R&B's growing influence in the regional fashion landscape, reinforcing its position as a leading fashion destination in the GCC and India. With a history of rapid expansion since its inception in 2012 and launch in Saudi Arabia in 2014, R&B has established a robust presence with 49 stores across Saudi cities. The brand's dedicated team of in-house designers ensures it stays ahead of fashion trends, providing fresh and exciting looks each season.

