Organic Rice Protein Market, Top Drivers | Industry Overview, 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global Organic Rice Protein Market was valued at USD 84.59 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 455.65 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.34% from 2022 to 2030.

Organic protein from rice is a kind of plant-based protein that is utilized in place of animal and dairy protein. The rice protein is typically taken from brown rice after being treated with enzymes, resulting in the separation of the rice's carbohydrates and proteins. Since pasteurization is not necessary, organic rice protein powder is free of chemical processing. It is free of hormones and antibiotics because it is not made from animal products.

Market Dynamics

Demand for lactose-free and Gluten-free products is Driving the Market

Due to its lactose-free and gluten-free qualities, organic rice protein is in higher demand in the sports industry, which is anticipated to propel market expansion for organic rice protein in the near future. Due to its advantageous qualities, such as its capacity to repair muscle breakdown brought on by rigorous training and exercise, protein consumption is essential for athletes. Another factor that is anticipated to enhance demand for protein components in the sports industry over the projected period is the ability of rice protein products to assist athletes in reducing their hunger and calorie intake.

Health Enthusiasts are Driving the Market

Among those who are interested in their health, brown or organic rice is much sought after. In order to prevent the negative impacts of insecticides and pesticides, people are choosing organic rice as they become more health-conscious. Additionally, rising demand for rice protein in foods and beverages, such as protein shakes and yoghurt and spreads with added protein, is anticipated to boost market revenue development between 2021 and 2030.

The Rising Awareness about Plant-Based Medicines Will Bring in new Opportunities

Over the projected period, the pharmaceuticals section is anticipated to be driven primarily by rising demand for plant-based medications and rising consumer awareness of their advantages over other plant-based goods. The end-use industries, such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed, are anticipated to grow at the highest rate in emerging nations like China, Brazil, and India. As a result, the market for rice protein is expected to expand at a faster rate in these nations.

Regional Analysis

The market for organic rice protein can be further divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World, depending on geography. Compared to its competitors, North America enjoyed a commanding market share of 34% in 2021. This is due to the strong demand from the application sectors, which include dairy substitutes, meat extenders and analogues, bakery & confectionery, sports & energy nutrition, and others. Due to their useful qualities, rice protein products are attracting the attention of major businesses globally.

Due to strong demand from the food and beverage industry, North America was the largest market in 2020 and represented over 49% of the entire volume. This region's market share has increased globally, thanks to the prevalence of several producers. By controlling the bulk of the volume and revenue shares in the industry in 2020, the U.S. dominated the market. Over the course of the projection period, technological developments in combination with a high rate of new product adoption in this region are anticipated to significantly boost demand.



The three largest markets in the Asia Pacific in 2020 were Japan, China, and India. Over the projected period, demand for nutritious goods containing protein is expected to increase as a result of growing consumer awareness of the benefits of leading healthy lives.

The State Food and Drug Administration in China, the Food Safety and Standards Act in India, and the Japan Health and Nutrition Food Association are a few of the organisations that control the use of different ingredients in food and beverage products in order to protect consumer safety and the quality of the food in their respective nations. As part of their efforts to raise consumer awareness and aid in the creation of new goods, these organizations also encourage the use of nutrient-dense foods and engage in research and development in this area.

Key Highlights



Health Enthusiasts and demand for lactose-free and gluten-free products are driving the market.

This market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, regions and competitors.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.



Competitors' Analysis

Players in the organic rice protein market use a number of different methods, including product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographic expansion. RiceBran Technologies, Shaanxi Fuheng, Nutrition Resource Inc., AIDP Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., Nutribiotic, Cambridge Commodities, Healy Group, A&B Ingredients, North Coast Naturals, and Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd. are a few of the major participants.

Recent Developments



Cambridge Commodities introduced a line of rice proteins made from plants in July 2021. Three pre-made tastes are available, including cherry cola, strawberry and kiwi, and tropical. To fulfil the rising consumer demand, the company is concentrating on transparent plant proteins. The clear rice protein from Cambridge Commodities has a superior amino acid profile and offers 10g of protein per 14g serving. In addition, they have added Librifoam, an anti-foaming ingredient, to the formulation.

Rice protein made from PROriz was introduced by Milk Specialties Global in October 2020. It was processed without the use of hexane and had a neutral flavour. Rice protein called PROriz is offered in both organic and conventional forms. For example, ready-to-mix protein smoothies can be made with PROriz rice protein to assist clients in winning in a cutthroat market.



Organic Rice Protein Market Segmentation

Product Outlook



Rice protein isolates

Rice protein concentrates

Others



Application Outlook



Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Animal feed



Organic Rice Protein Application Outlook



Sports & Energy Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogues & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Others



Regional Outlook



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa



