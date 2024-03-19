Deloitte Symposium Explores Role Of Public-Private Partnerships And Technology In Addressing Financial Crime

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The gathering provided insights on the delisting of the United Arab Emirates from FATF 'grey' watchlist.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– The leading global professional services firm, Deloitte, hosted the seventh annual Financial Crime Symposium in Dubai, gathering professionals from various sectors of the global financial services industry, including law enforcement, regulatory bodies, financial institutions and experts in the field of financial crime.

The Symposium provided a vibrant forum through keynote addresses and panel discussions with insights on the UAE's delisting from the FATF 'grey' watchlist. Drawing on a global network of experts, the Symposium explored the joint efforts undertaken as part of a Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and highlighted the key success factors and challenges, including the role of tactical information sharing and the role of the PPP beyond the banking sector.

“The fight against financial crime is a 'whole system' challenge. Combatting it effectively requires stakeholders from across both the public and private sectors to work in collaboration both domestically and internationally and across all elements of the economy to achieve common objectives. By fostering new alliances, embracing innovative strategies, and confronting our shared adversary, we can amplify our impact. The initiatives undertaken to build public-private partnerships in the UAE are not only commendable but also indispensable in our collective fight against financial crime,” Chris Bostock, Leader of the Forum for Tackling Illicit Finance, Deloitte UK.

Furthermore, the Symposium delved into significant developments within the financial crime domain, encompassing topics such as the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies on the anti-financial crime industry. Additionally, the event addressed the intricate interplay between trade-based money laundering, export controls, and international sanctions.

“It was a pleasure to reconnect with so many industry professionals at the seventh Deloitte Middle East Financial Crime Symposium. The Symposium provided valuable insights from key experts who discussed the initiatives undertaken by the UAE in its successful removal from the FATF 'grey' watchlist. Furthermore, discussions centered around the proactive measures and strategies for achieving a positive outcome in the upcoming fifth round of FATF evaluations in 2026. The insights gained during the Symposium should indeed contribute to the ongoing dialogue in the fight against financial crime,” Ralph Stobwasser, Head of Financial Crime Advisory, Deloitte Middle East.

