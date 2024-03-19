               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


    Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, March 19, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    3/19/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. : Reports that drilling at MainSpring on its 100%-owned Cactus Project, Arizona, confirms near surface mineralization up-dip from the Parks/Salyer deposit. A total of 17,650 ft (5,380 m) of drilling or 16 holes are reported herein, with 10 holes pending. The 2024 MainSpring inferred drill program (500 ft | 152 m drill spacing) is now complete and drilling continues to define indicated drill spacings (250 ft | 76 m drill spacing) with three drill rigs. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $1.41.





