(MENAFN- Baystreet) AstraZenca Buys Fusion for $2

Kroger Set to Sell Pharmacy ArmHoward Hughes Links up with Discovery LandCyngn Gains on Link with EV Maker RivianNvidia Unveils New 'Blackwell' A.I. Chips Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Precision BioSciences Flat on New Product Development

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares gave a bit Tuesday. The company, an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision, today announced a poster presentation highlighting new data for the Company's PBGENE-PMM program, evaluating an ARCUS nuclease as a potential treatment for m.3243-associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM). These data are being presented at the Mitochondrial Medicine – Therapeutic Development Annual Conference, being held from March 18-20, in Hinxton, UK.

“Today's data from our PBGENE-PMM program further validate our work with ARCUS and continue to demonstrate its ability to make precise edits while avoiding off-target activity,” said Chief Research Officer Jeff Smith.“We believe ARCUS is uniquely suited for editing mitochondrial DNA due to its ability to discriminate a single nucleotide difference, making it ideal for editing point mutations such as m.3243. PBGENE-PMM is designed to eliminate mutant mitochondrial DNA leaving normal functioning wild-type mitochondrial DNA intact to repopulate the cell, resulting in a shift in heteroplasmy and improvement in mitochondrial function.”

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure.

Shares in the company opened Tuesday lower by eight cents to $11.65.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks