(MENAFN- Baystreet) AstraZenca Buys Fusion for $2

Kroger Set to Sell Pharmacy ArmHoward Hughes Links up with Discovery LandPrecision BioSciences Flat on New Product DevelopmentNvidia Unveils New 'Blackwell' A.I. Chips Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Cyngn Gains on Link with EV Maker Rivian

Shares in Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) climbed in price Tuesday, as the developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications today announced its initial DriveMod Tugger deployment with Rivian, the innovative leading electric vehicle manufacturer. The deployment was at Rivian's Normal, IL manufacturing facility.

This deployment continues to emphasize the commercial interest Cyngn's Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS) products are garnering with customers that manufacture vehicles and other heavy equipment.

Cyngn CEO Lior Tal said: "This progress continues to underscore the manufacturing sector's growing need and willingness to adopt autonomous solutions. We are finding a sweet spot with companies that do high-uptime heavy manufacturing in domains like automotive, agricultural equipment, and defense."

Cyngn's recent progress with major manufacturing players, including a Fortune 100 Heavy Equipment Manufacturer, demonstrates the commercial momentum of its autonomous DriveMod solutions. By harnessing the power of AI, Cyngn is not only meeting the demands of today's manufacturers but also actively contributing to the evolution of smart, connected, and efficient manufacturing ecosystems.

The company, located in Menlo Park, Calif., to quote this morning's news release,“addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.”

CYN shares hiked two cents, or 10.4%, to 18 cents.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks