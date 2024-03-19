Armenian Propaganda Machine Carries On Instilling Anti-Azerbaijan Sentiments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The complete elimination of Armenian separatism as a result of
the 23-hour anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh still left a deep
mark, like an incurable wound, in the Armenian diaspora and media
organisations. On the eve of the Armenian authorities taking steps
related to the issue of peace, separatist elements in and out of
the country are actively participating in anti-Azerbaijani
campaigns and working hard to impede the peace negotiations.
The Lemkin Institute, which is one of the biggest supporters of
this campaign, is one of the non-governmental organisations closely
connected to the Armenian lobby, which contributed to the delay of
the peace agreement in the South Caucasus by creating agitation
among the world community and making biased claims since the Second
Garabagh War.
It should be remembered that two years ago, the Lemkin Institute
claimed that Azerbaijan had a 'plan' to attack the Armenians in
Garabagh. Thus, triggering the sabotage plans prepared by Armenia
in advance, the organisation laid the foundation for another
provocation on the border on September 12, 2022.
At that time, fierce fighting took place on the border with
Armenian provocation, and Azerbaijan silenced the invading side
with retaliatory fire. Although Armenia faced heavy losses on the
military level, it achieved what it wanted to a certain extent in
its provocation plan.
By portraying Azerbaijan as an "invader" in the media, the
Armenian diaspora gathered the Western front around them and also
put forward an argument of "unreliable security ally" against
Russia and the CSTO.
With this, Armenia also prepared a certain basis for its exit
from the CSTO.
Last year, the institute called on world leaders, especially US
President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, and French
President Emmanuel Macron, to take a closer look at what they claim
is an "Armenian Genocide" in the so-called republic of artsakh.
It seems that the main goal of this organisation, which was
founded in 2021, is not to shed light on the genocides committed in
the world and to expose the actions that they claim have been
committed in this area, but to directly start a campaign against
Azerbaijan and show the Armenian lobby as the "victim party" with
false information.
Yesterday, on March 18, the Armenian National Committee of
America (ANCA) organised a two-day discussion on Capitol Hill on
the topic "Reversing Genocide: Securing the Rights and Safe Return
of Artsakh's Indigenous Armenians".
During the discussions, the executive director of the Lemkin
Institute, Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, claimed that the biggest threat
to Armenia in the region is Azerbaijan and that the "Second
Armenian Genocide" is currently underway in Garabagh.
I wonder if the world really knows about the true vandalism
committed by Armenians in Garabagh 32 years ago. Or is the Armenian
diaspora used to organising black PR against Azerbaijan just for
the sake of show?
The point is that although there is an allegation, there is no
evidence and no facts about the genocide. A group of Armenians who
voluntarily left Garabagh after the September 13 anti-terrorist
measures, unlike the Azerbaijanis who fled barefoot in the forests
32 years ago, were released to Armenia in their own cars from the
Lachin border crossing point.
Azerbaijan does not take seriously the false claims of Armenian
diaspora organisations such as the ANCA and the Lemkin Institute,
which are financed from various sources in the West. But when it
comes to Western organisations and politicians who support them and
follow them, this raises some serious questions.
Because Azerbaijan relies more on new cooperation, development,
and the peace process in the region, that will also ensure security
in the region in the future. The Garabagh issue is no longer
considered a problem for official Baku. Proposing such false
allegations against Azerbaijan in the West and within Armenia only
creates the ground for further provocations.
Given the tendency that fake information is spreading faster
than truth in our time, the specialisation of the Armenian lobby in
this field is due to this trend.
It is clear that the Armenian population of this region is tired
enough of both war and empty promises. The majority of them, like
Azerbaijanis, wish for the conclusion of the peace process and the
end of the losses and problems caused by the unruly government
officials.
However, it is not in the interest of certain institutions that
Armenians are inclined towards peace. They intend to create tension
in the South Caucasus and hinder the peace process.
Therefore, they instill hatred and terror in the thoughts of
Armenians not only by means of the media but also with the beliefs
of the people.
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan's speeches on the fate of 4
villages belonging to Azerbaijan are the biggest proof of this.
He openly invites the Armenian people to war, calls Azerbaijan
an invader, and tries to brainwash his citizens.
It is clear that the archbishop carries out such propaganda not
because he thinks about the interests of his people but to carry
out the task of the institutions he receives financial support
from, along with other Armenian officials who preach terrorism
under the guise of religion.
People like Galstanyan are pressuring the people by catching
their sensitive points and calling them to "revenge" their sons who
were allegedly "murdered" by the "invading" Azerbaijan.
It should not be forgotten that during the second Garabagh War,
it was the Armenian government that forcibly brought women, old
people, and children to the front and armed them to fight in the
war.
It is clear that it was the official Yerevan who sent the
innocent population to their deaths, knowing that the country was
subject to a heavy defeat.
And now it is the same Armenian lobby that is manipulating the
Armenian people with such pathetic speeches and calling them to war
again, creating tension in the region.
They are constantly preparing dangerous plans for further
provocations in the South Caucasus, which has been the centre of
the conflict for ages thanks to their incessant propaganda.
