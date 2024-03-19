Zelensky: Russia Used 130 Missiles, 320 Shaheds, Almost 900 Bombs Against Ukraine In March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have launched 130 missiles, more than 320 Shahed strike drones and almost 900 glide bombs across Ukraine since the beginning of March this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Every day and night, Russia uses drones, missiles, and guided bombs to wage a terrorist war against our people, against ordinary Ukrainian cities and villages. Since the beginning of March, Russian troops have used 130 different types of missiles, over 320 Shahed drones, and nearly 900 guided aerial bombs," Zelensky said.

At the same time, according to the president, Ukraine has demonstrated that it is capable of successfully shooting down Russian terrorist missiles and drones, as well as destroying Russian military aircraft.

He added that these actions save thousands of lives and allow Ukraine's economy to function, "however, we require more protection, specifically a fully realistic number of air defense systems that our partners possess."

"Patriots and other systems must do what they were designed for: protect lives, not collect dust in storage. And I want to thank everyone in the world who understands this and helps us save lives. Russian terror must lose," Zelensky said.